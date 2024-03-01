Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

