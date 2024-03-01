Alpha Real Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 7.5 %

LON:ARTL opened at GBX 130 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 69.64 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.02. The company has a market cap of £77.19 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.35. Alpha Real Trust has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.88).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip Rose acquired 25,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($37,734.65). 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

