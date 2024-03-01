Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80.

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

