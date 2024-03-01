Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Scott Lish Sells 31,075 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 31,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $472,029.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,836.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42.

ATEC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 418,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphatec by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphatec by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 201,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

