AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.15

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.15 and last traded at C$28.98, with a volume of 113315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.21.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.