Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle Sells 138 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 138 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $11,543.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,205.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.28 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

