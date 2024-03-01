Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.64% of Altice USA worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.