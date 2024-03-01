Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank grew its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

