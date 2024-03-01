Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.30

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

Altium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.