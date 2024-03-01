Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($11.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

ANRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

