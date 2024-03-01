Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($11.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.
ANRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience
In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.