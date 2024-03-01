AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

