Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

DOX stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,626 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

