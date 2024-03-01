Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

AS stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

