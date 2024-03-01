Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

