Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameresco Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ameresco by 1,433.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameresco

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.