América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

