American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

