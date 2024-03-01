American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Buy Rating from Cfra

Cfra reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.