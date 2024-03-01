American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 598,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

