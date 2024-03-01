American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 197,570 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 14.1% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $198.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

