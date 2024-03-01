Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 16400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Canada cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USA

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Americas Silver Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.