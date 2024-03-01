Aminex (LON:AEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 371213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Aminex Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of £37.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

