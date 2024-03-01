AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $75.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,626 shares of company stock worth $1,403,299. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

