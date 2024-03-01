Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $18.85 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,594.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 894,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 870,560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

