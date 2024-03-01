Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $271.38

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.