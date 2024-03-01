Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $45.60

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -150.24 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

