Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat Stock Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after buying an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

