Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 7,811 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

