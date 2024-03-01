Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

