Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 23,880 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of The Pennant Group worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.