Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 244,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Price Performance

Paysafe stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

