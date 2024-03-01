Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 250.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 241,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 301.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie lowered Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

INSE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

