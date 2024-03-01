Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after acquiring an additional 442,304 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

