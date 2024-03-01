Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 546.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,230 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADV. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

