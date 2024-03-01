Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 52,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NRIM stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

