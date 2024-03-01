Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.94 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Thryv’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

