Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $169.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $175.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

