Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,509 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 155,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 98.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.74. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

