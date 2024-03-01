Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

