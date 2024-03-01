Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 64,444 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,444 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vitesse Energy worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

