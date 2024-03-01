Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

