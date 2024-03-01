Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.94 and its 200-day moving average is $514.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

