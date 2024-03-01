Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

