Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

