ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.18 and a 200-day moving average of $312.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

