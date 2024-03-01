Anthony Geisler Sells 17,901 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

