Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $692.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.