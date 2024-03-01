Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 260,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

