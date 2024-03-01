AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 116,409 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 116,409 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.64% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 702,779 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 665,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.94 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

