AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 241,471 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 261.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 241,471 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.29 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

